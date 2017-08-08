|
Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live will take place from the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. This is the same building WWE ran last night for RAW.
Posted in:
WWE
News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown & 205 Live - Lana Challenges, Grudge Match, Shane McMahon, More
By Marc Middleton
Aug 8, 2017 - 5:45:17 AM
SmackDown will feature two non-title matches - Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in a Grudge Match and Carmella vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi. Tonight's blue brand show will also feature Lana challenging Charlotte Flair in singles action plus SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon explaining the SummerSlam rules of engagement to Kevin Owens and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles for their match, which he will be the special referee for. Tonight's 205 Live episode will feature Rich Swann vs. TJP as their "friendly competition" feud continues.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:
* Orton and Mahal collide in non-title Grudge Match
* Shane McMahon to explain SummerSlam rules of engagement to Styles and Owens
* Naomi clashes with Ms. Money in the Bank
* Will Lana prove herself against Charlotte Flair?
* Will Tyler Breeze solve the mystery in return to “Fashion Peaks”?
