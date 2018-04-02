|
|
|
|
Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia with the final red brand hype for Sunday's WrestleMania 34 pay-per-view.
|
Posted in:
WWE
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - WrestleMania Go-Home Show, The Undertaker?, More
By Marc Middleton
Apr 2, 2018 - 9:56:00 AM
Tonight's RAW should be all hands on-deck as John Cena, Ronda Rousey and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar are scheduled. It's believed that The Undertaker may appear tonight to answer Cena's WrestleMania challenge. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor has been announced for tonight as has an in-ring face off for Stephanie McMahon and Triple H vs. Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:
* Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle to meet Triple H & Stephanie McMahon face-to-face
* Will Roman Reigns be ready for WrestleMania?
* Seth Rollins and Finn Bálor collide in battle for WrestleMania momentum
* Will The Undertaker respond to John Cena’s WrestleMania challenge?
* Can Alexa Bliss evade Nia Jax until WrestleMania?
* Who is Braun Strowman’s partner?
Stick with us throughout the day for RAW updates and join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More
|
|
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - WrestleMania Go-Home Show, The Undertaker?, More
Roman Reigns Talks About Negativity, The Shield And Wanting To Improve
Video: Who Will Induct Hillbilly Jim Into the WWE Hall of Fame?
Video: Steve Austin on What He Didn't Like About His First WWE Title Win, Vince McMahon, More
Ric Flair Set to Undergo Very Serious Surgery Soon
Shayna Baszler on What to Expect at Takeover, Her Aggressive Competitive Spirit, More
Dean Ambrose Injury Update, Dash Wilder on The Revival - WrestleMania, Bobby Roode
News on the Injury Recently Suffered By AJ Styles
Hulk Hogan on If He Will Be at WrestleMania 34, WWE Statement on Hogan at Tonight's Andre Premiere
WWE Announces WrestleMania 34 Week Programming for the USA Network