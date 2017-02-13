LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Title Match, Emmalina Finally Arrives, More
By Marc Middleton
Feb 13, 2017 - 9:48:18 AM
Tonight's WWE RAW takes place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as the Road to WrestleMania 33 continues.

Confirmed for tonight's show is Bayley vs. RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair with the title on the line, Emma's return as Emmalina and the "Festival of Friendship" with WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* Bayley to battle Charlotte Flair once more for the Raw Women’s Championship

* Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho to hold WWE’s first-ever “Festival of Friendship”

* Will Strowman’s rampage continue?

* Emmalina makes her debut

* Are Enzo Amore & Big Cass in line for a Raw Tag Team Title opportunity?

