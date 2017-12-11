|
Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio as we get closer to the final RAW of 2017.
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - The Shield In Singles Matches, Absolution, More
By Marc Middleton
Dec 11, 2017
Matches announced for tonight include Braun Strowman vs. Kane, RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro vs. WWE Interconitnental Champion Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe vs. Dean Ambrose and RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus vs. Seth Rollins. No official word yet on what will happen to the cruiserweights #1 contenders match with Rich Swann vs. Drew Gulak after Swann's weekend arrest but we will keep you updated.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:
* Who is Raw’s true monster?
* The Shield battle The Bar and Samoa Joe in three singles matches
* Absolution move in on Asuka
* Bray Wyatt faces “deletion” at the hands of Matt Hardy
Stick with us throughout the day for RAW updates and join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage.
