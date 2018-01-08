|
|
|
|
Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the FedExForum in Memphis, TN as the road to the Royal Rumble continues.
|
Posted in:
WWE
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - The Miz Returns, Title Match, Brock Lesnar, More
By Marc Middleton
Jan 8, 2018 - 9:24:37 AM
Tonight's RAW will feature the return of The Miz, who has been away filming WWE Studios' The Marine 6. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is also scheduled to appear. We also know that WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore will finally defend against Cedric Alexander on tonight's show.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:
* The Miz is ready for his close-up
* Who will be next to challenge Roman Reigns?
* Will Team Red’s titans wreak havoc once again?
* What’s next for Finn Balor and his “good brothers”?
* How will Alexa Bliss bounce back from her defeat to Asuka?
* Enzo Amore to defend his Cruiserweight Championship against Cedric Alexander
Remember to stick with us throughout the day for RAW updates and join us tonight at 8pm EST for live RAW coverage.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - The Miz Returns, Title Match, Brock Lesnar, More
Rumor On When Dolph Ziggler Will Be Returning To WWE TV
Finn Balor Provides A Sneak Peek Of What He Thinks The RAW Title Scene Will Look Like In The Future
Shinsuke Nakamura May Have Found A "Dime" For The Mixed Match Challenge
Mojo Rawley Cuts Another Promo On Zack Ryder Ahead Of Their U.S. Title Tournament Match (Video)
Matt Hardy Briefly Speaks On One Of The Greatest Moments Of His Career
WWE Planning A Heel Turn For Daniel Bryan Soon?
Braun Strowman Reveals His Favorite Part About Being A WWE Superstar
Ryback Comments On Wade Barrett's Run In The WWE, Says There Were Numerous Times When Barrett Should've Been World Champion
Enzo Amore Speaks On Traveling The Road With Neville, Braun Strowman & Big Cass, The Rock Gives A Few Words Of Advice To Finn Balor