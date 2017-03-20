LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - The Highlight Reel, Match Announced, Brock Lesnar, More
By Marc Middleton
Mar 20, 2017 - 4:26:28 AM
The Road to WrestleMania 33 continues as tonight's WWE RAW takes place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Announced for tonight's show is Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns in the main event. RAW will also see WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho host a special edition of The Highlight Reel with the "real" Kevin Owens as his guest. Brock Lesnar is scheduled to appear tonight but WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg is not scheduled. Reigns' WrestleMania 33 opponent The Undertaker also is not advertised. The Barclays Center is advertising Jericho and Sami Zayn vs. Owens and Samoa Joe for tonight, likely the dark main event.

WWE is focusing on the following points for RAW in their official preview:

* Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman settle the score

* Do repercussions await Mick Foley?

* Will “Heyman’s Theory of WrestleMania Relativity” ring true?

* Chris Jericho to expose the “real” Kevin Owens on "The Highlight Reel"

* Will Triple H’s attack keep Seth Rollins from WrestleMania?

* Dana Brooke to bring her new attitude to Brooklyn, N.Y.

