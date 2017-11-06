|
|
|
|
Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. We will have live spoilers at around 2:30pm EST today.
|
Posted in:
WWE
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Tapings Today, Pole Match, MizTV Segment, More
By Marc Middleton
Nov 6, 2017 - 9:52:47 AM
Confirmed for tonight's show is Elias vs. Jason Jordan in a "Guitar on a Pole" match. Tonight's opener will feature RAW General Manager Kurt Angle on MizTV. No other matches have been announced for tonight but we should get more Team RAW updates for Survivor Series.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:
* “Miz TV” kicks off Raw in Manchester with special guest Kurt Angle
* Jason Jordan and Elias to battle in a Guitar-on-a-Pole Match
* Can Alicia Fox find Superstars to be on her Traditional Survivor Series Team?
* Will Kane’s monstrous reign of destruction continue in Manchester?
* Will Raw’s titleholders still be standing tall for the Champion vs. Champion Match at Survivor Series?
Stick with us throughout the day for RAW updates and join us for live spoilers around 2:30pm EST. We will have live coverage of the RAW broadcast at 8pm EST.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Backstage Update on Roman Reigns' WWE Status and Return, Possible Survivor Series Change
WWE Tough Enough Winner Released Last Week, Other WWE NXT Departures
Possible Injury at WWE Live Event (Videos)
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Tapings Today, Pole Match, MizTV Segment, More
Triple H at an Indy Show?, John Cena set as Jinder vs. Lesnar Referee, Earl Hebner done with Impact?
Official New Japan Video of Chris Jericho's Wrestle Kingdom Challenge to Kenny Omega
Chris Jericho to Wrestle Kenny Omega at New Japan's Wrestle Kingdom 12 Event?
Viewership Numbers for WWE's RAW (10/30) and Smackdown (10/31) YouTube Clips - How did Braun Strowman's Return Draw?
Viewership for the Total Divas Season Premiere, How It Compared to Season 6 & Total Bellas
Gimmick Match Announced for Monday's WWE RAW In England