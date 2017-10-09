|
|
|
|
Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana as the road to TLC continues.
|
Posted in:
WWE
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - TLC Hype, MizTV, Kalisto, Mickie James, More
By Marc Middleton
Oct 9, 2017 - 11:17:24 AM
Announced for tonight's show is Sheamus and Cesaro on MizTV with WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, likely to set up the six-man at WWE TLC with The Shield. No other matches have been announced for tonight but we will keep you updated.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:
* “Miz TV” to set The Bar
* WWE Universe, meet Sister Abigail
* Mickie James proves she’s no “old lady”
* Kalisto ignites the Cruiserweight division
Join us for live RAW coverage at 8pm EST tonight and stick with us throughout the day for updates on the show.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - TLC Hype, MizTV, Kalisto, Mickie James, More
Big Heel Turn In the Main Event of WWE Hell In a Cell (Photos)
New WWE United States Champion Crowned at Hell In a Cell (Photos)
Title Change In the WWE Hell In a Cell Opener Tonight (Photos)
WWE Hell In a Cell Pre-show Video, Shane McMahon's Custom Sneakers, Cell Photos
Kevin Owens Hypes Tonight's Main Event, Rusev on Randy Orton (Video), Shinsuke Nakamura
Change Announced for Tonight's WWE United States Title Match at HIAC
The Hype Bros Hype Match (Video), Dolph Ziggler on Bobby Roode (Video), Jinder Mahal
WWE Posts Rare HIAC Match (Video), Charlotte - HIAC Note, Jinder Mahal - Shinsuke Nakamura
Rusev on Randy Orton (Video), Darren Young Works as a Heel, Natalya on Shayna Baszler