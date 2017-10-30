|
Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore as the road to WWE Survivor Series heats up.
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Survivor Series Hype, Kane, Elias, Braun Strowman, More
By Marc Middleton
Oct 30, 2017 - 8:54:37 AM
No matches have been announced for tonight's RAW but we will get the fallout from last week's "Under Siege" attack from the SmackDown roster. It's believed that they will fill more Team RAW spots for Survivor Series as well. WWE has not confirmed that Braun Strowman will return tonight but he is being advertised locally.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:
* How will Raw respond to #UnderSiege?
* Who will join the Raw Men and Women’s Traditional Survivor Series Teams?
* Will the current Raw titleholders still be in place for their Champion vs. Champion Matches at Survivor Series?
* Will Elias still be singing a new tune?
* Who will be next to dare to step up to Kane?
Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for live RAW coverage
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
