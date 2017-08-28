|
Tonight's WWE RAW takes place from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN as the road to WWE No Mercy continues.
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - SummerSlam Rematch, John Cena & Roman Reigns, Enzo Amore, More
By Marc Middleton
Aug 28, 2017 - 9:10:09 AM
Tonight's show will see Alexa Bliss get her rematch from RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks but no other matches have been confirmed. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is not scheduled for tonight's show but No Mercy opponent Braun Strowman will be there.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:
* Banks faces Bliss in anticipated return bout
* Can John Cena and Roman Reigns coexist on the same brand?
* Enzo Amore joins the Cruiserweights
* Is Braun Strowman our next Universal Champion?
* Rollins & Ambrose hold their own as Raw Tag Team Champions
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
