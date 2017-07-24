|
|
|
|
Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Verizon Center in Washington, DC as the road to WWE SummerSlam continues.
|
Posted in:
WWE
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - SummerSlam Build, No DQ Match, Samoa Joe & Roman Reigns, More
By Marc Middleton
Jul 24, 2017 - 11:05:59 AM
Matches for tonight's show include Sasha Banks vs. Bayley to crown a new #1 contender, Finn Balor vs. Elias Samson in a No DQ match and Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. The Miztourage in a 2-on-3 Handicap Match. Tonight's show will also feature the fallout from Jason Jordan being revealed as the "long lost son" of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle last week.
For those wondering, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is not scheduled for tonight but Angle is set to announce Lesnar's SummerSlam plans tonight after Braun Strowman crashed last week's #1 contenders match between Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:
* Can Ambrose and Rollins co-exist?
* Which Horsewoman will ride into Brooklyn for a date with Little Miss Bliss?
* Jason Jordan's opportunity to develop under the learning tree of an all-time great
* Third time's the charm for Elias Samson and Finn Balor
* Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns will likely demand an answer from Angle as soon as possible
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - SummerSlam Build, No DQ Match, Samoa Joe & Roman Reigns, More
WWE Confirms Total Divas Cast Changes, Date Set for Return of Total Bellas (Video)
Former World Heavyweight Champion Makes His Return at WWE Battleground (Photos, Video)
SmackDown Women's Title Match Set for WWE SummerSlam
WWE United States Title Changes Hands at Battleground (Video, Photos)
New Tag Team Champions Crowned at Tonight's WWE Battleground Pay-Per-View (Photos & Video)
Lana Arrives for Battleground (Video), Sami Zayn Promo on Mike Bennett, The Rock - Siri
WWE Stars Predict Fatal 5 Way (Video), Aiden English Cuts Battleground Promo, Title Trivia
Rusev on Tonight's Flag Match (Video), AJ Styles Hypes WWE Battleground, Shinsuke Nakamura
Baron Corbin Arrives for Battleground (Video), Ask Mike & Maria, Randy Orton Hypes Match