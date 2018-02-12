|
|
|
|
Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the SAP Center in San Jose, California as the road to Elimination Chamber continues.
|
Posted in:
WWE
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Second Chance Fatal 4 Way, Seth Rollins, John Cena, More
By Marc Middleton
Feb 12, 2018 - 9:47:15 AM
Confirmed for tonight's RAW is a Second Chance Fatal 4 Way with Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Apollo Crews vs. Finn Balor with the winner earning the final Chamber spot. No other matches have been announced for tonight but John Cena is scheduled to appear.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:
* Final Superstar in the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match to be determined
* Braun Strowman stands tall, even in defeat
* Have Alexa Bliss and Mickie James forged an alliance?
* What’s next for Seth Rollins?
* Is Nia Jax primed to end Asuka’s undefeated streak?
Stick with us throughout the day for RAW updates and join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Two More WWE Injuries, The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns News, Possible Huge WrestleMania 34 Match, Triple H's Next Big WWE Change, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, Chris Jericho - NJPW Updates, More
|
|
Former Women's Champion Confirmed for the WWE Hall of Fame
Ric Flair & Hulk Hogan Talk Friendship (Video), Dean Ambrose Note, Milestone for WWE Referee
Nia Jax Warns Chamber Participants (Video), Top 10 Local Competitors, One Man Gang
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Second Chance Fatal 4 Way, Seth Rollins, John Cena, More
The Miz Passes A New Milestone In His WWE Career
Dolph Ziggler Rumored To Have Signed A New Sweetheart Deal With WWE
Booker T And Corey Graves Clear The Air On Their Beef With One Another
Emma Makes ROH Debut At ROH Honor Reigns Supreme
Austin Aries Says He Is Open To Return To WWE
Shane McMahon Announces Big Change for WWE Fastlane