Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee with new WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns, Paige and more.
By Marc Middleton
Nov 27, 2017 - 8:19:36 AM
No matches have been announced for tonight but WWE is teasing an Open Challenge from Reigns plus a RAW Tag Team Title match with The Bar defending against Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:
* Will Roman Reigns institute an open challenge for his Intercontinental Championship?
* Can Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose reclaim the Raw Tag Team Titles?
* Will Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville’s rampage continue?
* How will Braun Strowman attain retribution against Kane?
* Who can derail “The Zo Train”?
Stick with us throughout the day for RAW updates and join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage.
