Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Staples Center in Los Angeles as we get closer to WrestleMania 34 season.
By Marc Middleton
Dec 4, 2017 - 8:55:02 AM
Matches confirmed for tonight include Paige vs. Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar with the titles on the line plus cruiserweight action with Mustafa Ali vs. Drew Gulak vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Tony Nese. No other matches or segments have been announced.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:
* Rollins & Ambrose aim to become two-time Raw Tag Team Champions
* Cruiserweights collide in pursuit of championship glory
* Will Roman Reigns get payback against Samoa Joe?
* Sasha Banks battles Paige one-on-one
* How will Kane and Braun Strowman settle the score?
Stick with us throughout the day and remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for live RAW coverage.
