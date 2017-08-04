|
|
|
|
Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada as the Road to WWE SummerSlam continues.
|
Posted in:
WWE
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Last Man Standing, Brock Lesnar, Rollins & Ambrose, More
By Marc Middleton
Aug 4, 2017 - 1:34:59 PM
Tonight's main event will see Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled to appear tonight as he prepares to defend against Strowman, Reigns and Samoa Joe in the SummerSlam Fatal 4 Way. Tonight's RAW will also feature an update on Bayley's shoulder injury.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:
* Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman to face off in a Last Man Standing Match tonight on Raw
* Bayley’s future to be determined
* Does Rollins truly have Ambrose’s back?
* The Hardys’ fury has been “awoken”
* How will Wyatt respond to Bálor’s mind games?
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Backstage Secrecy Surrounding Plans For The Universal Championship Match at Summerslam
WWE Posts Injury Update On Bayley And Her Summerslam Status
The Heat Source for Enzo Amore, Plus Rumors About His Future
"Bones Jones Interested in a WWE Pay-Day" - Jim Ross
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Last Man Standing, Brock Lesnar, Rollins & Ambrose, More
Eva Marie Announces Her WWE Departure, WWE Confirms
Paul Heyman's Announcement for SummerSlam Weekend, First Look at Seth Rollins In New Movie
Paul Heyman to Make Announcement on NYC News Program Later Tonight
Tag Team Title Match Announced for WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III"
Johnny Gargano Pre-WWE NXT Promo, The Shield Talk on Bring It To The Table (Video), WWE Stock