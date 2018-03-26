|
Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH as the Road to WrestleMania 34 continues.
By Marc Middleton
Mar 26, 2018 - 10:00:31 AM
Confirmed for tonight's show is Kane vs. John Cena. WWE does have Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar advertised for tonight. No other matches or appearances have been announced for tonight.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:
* John Cena takes on The Big Red Machine
* What’s “Woken” Matt Hardy’s next move?
* Braun Strowman needs a WrestleMania partner Braun Strowman needs a WrestleMania partner
* Are Stephanie McMahon & Triple H ready for Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle?
* Will Roman Reigns be 100 percent for WrestleMania?
* Nia Jax’s pursuit of Alexa Bliss continues
* Does Finn Bálor owe Seth Rollins a rematch?
Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's show and remember to join us at 8pm EST for live coverage.
