Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas and will be the final show before next week's RAW 25th Anniversary episode.
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - John Cena Appearing?, Nia Jax vs. Asuka, Roman Reigns, More
By Marc Middleton
Jan 15, 2018 - 8:46:35 AM
Asuka vs. Nia Jax is the only match advertised for tonight but WWE does have John Cena advertised to appear.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:
* Nia Jax is ready for Asuka
* How will Roman Reigns repay The Miz and The Miztourage?
* Can Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan get on the same page before the Royal Rumble event?
* Braun Strowman brings down the house … literally
* Is Cedric Alexander our next WWE Cruiserweight Champion?
* Will “Woken” Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt collide?
Stick with us throughout the day for RAW updates and join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage.
