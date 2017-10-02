|
Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
By Marc Middleton
Oct 2, 2017 - 11:11:05 AM
Matched for tonight's show include RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz with the title on the line.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:
* Roman Reigns battles The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship
* The Kingslayer aims to conquer The Monster Among Men
* How will Alexa Bliss respond to Mickie James’ attack?
* When will Nevillle strike again?
Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage and stick with us throughout the day for RAW updates.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
