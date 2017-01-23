|
|
|
|
Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio with the final hype for the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.
|
Posted in:
WWE
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Goldberg and Lesnar, Final Royal Rumble Hype, More
By Marc Middleton
Jan 23, 2017 - 11:11:44 AM
Tonight's RAW will feature appearances by Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg and others. No matches have been announced but WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:
* Is Goldberg primed to win the Royal Rumble Match?
* Will more Royal Rumble Match participants be revealed?
* How will Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn attain retribution?
* What’s going through Alicia Fox’s mind?
* Can Bayley’s poetic prophecy come true?
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Goldberg and Lesnar, Final Royal Rumble Hype, More
Top WWE Superstar Has Bag with Money and Other Items Stolen at WWE Live Event
WWE SmackDown Viewership for This Week's Show with the Women's Steel Cage Main Event
Update on Vince McMahon Using Crutches at Recent WWE Press Conference
WWE NXT Gimmicks In the Works, Brock Lesnar Slow Motion Video, WWE - Funko Toys
Cesaro Plays VR Game (Video), WWE SmackDown Social Score, Fans on WWE NXT
Kurt Angle Talks WWE Hall of Fame Induction, Possibly Wrestling for WWE Again, More (Video)
WWE Surveys UK Fans on Watching TNA and Other Indie Promotions
Shane Thorne Post-Match Video, Next Week's WWE NXT, Tye Dillinger on Eric Young (Video)
Updated Card for WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" During Royal Rumble Weekend