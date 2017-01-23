LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Goldberg and Lesnar, Final Royal Rumble Hype, More
By Marc Middleton
Jan 23, 2017 - 11:11:44 AM
Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio with the final hype for the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Tonight's RAW will feature appearances by Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg and others. No matches have been announced but WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

* Is Goldberg primed to win the Royal Rumble Match?

* Will more Royal Rumble Match participants be revealed?

* How will Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn attain retribution?

* What’s going through Alicia Fox’s mind?

* Can Bayley’s poetic prophecy come true?

