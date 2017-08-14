LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Final Hype for SummerSlam, Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax, More
By Marc Middleton
Aug 14, 2017 - 10:50:19 AM
Tonight's WWE RAW takes place from the TD Garden in Boston with the final build for Sunday's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Tonight's show will feature Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax with the winner facing RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss on Sunday. No other matches have been announced for tonight but we do know that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

* Every woman for herself: Sasha vs. Nia

* Joe is gonna get you

* Mizzed opportunity with The Miztourage and Jason Jordan

* Face your fear, Finn Balor

* Brothers on the mend, Rollins and Ambrose

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Spoiler Update on the RAW Tag Team Title Match Planned for WWE SummerSlam

  • Former ROH Champion Reportedly Signs with WWE

  • Ric Flair Reportedly In a Medically Induced Coma, Preparing for Surgery

  • Ric Flair Reportedly Hospitalized, Manager Calls on Fans for Prayers

  • WWE Announces Details on the 2018 SummerSlam Pay-Per-View

  • News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Final Hype for SummerSlam, Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax, More

  • New Version of Shinsuke Nakamura's Theme Performed (Video), Xavier Woods Teaser, WWE Stock

  • Alexa Bliss Talks WWE SummerSlam Match and Her Pet Pig on ESPN (Videos)

  • WWE Debuts New "Ask The WWE PC" Series, WWE - PROGRESS Wrestling Notes, Corey Graves

  • Zelina Vega "Pick" Video, Vince McMahon on National Son & Daughter Day, Fans on WWE - GOT




    		•