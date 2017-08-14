|
|
|
|
Tonight's WWE RAW takes place from the TD Garden in Boston with the final build for Sunday's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.
|
WWE
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Final Hype for SummerSlam, Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax, More
By Marc Middleton
Aug 14, 2017 - 10:50:19 AM
Tonight's show will feature Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax with the winner facing RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss on Sunday. No other matches have been announced for tonight but we do know that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:
* Every woman for herself: Sasha vs. Nia
* Joe is gonna get you
* Mizzed opportunity with The Miztourage and Jason Jordan
* Face your fear, Finn Balor
* Brothers on the mend, Rollins and Ambrose
