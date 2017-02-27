LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Final Hype for Fastlane, Seth Rollins, Bill Goldberg, More
By Marc Middleton
Feb 27, 2017 - 2:23:22 AM
The final RAW before WWE Fastlane will take place tonight from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Confirmed for tonight's show is a sitdown interview with Seth Rollins, who will discuss Samoa Joe, Triple H and more. RAW will also feature Bill Goldberg returning to promote his Fastlane match against WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens. Goldberg's WrestleMania 33 opponent Brock Lesnar is also scheduled for tonight's show.

WWE is focusing on the following points in their official RAW preview:

* Seth Rollins addresses his injury

* Goldberg returns before WWE Fastlane

* Is Roman Reigns fighting a losing battle against Braun Strowman?

* Enzo Amore & Big Cass close in on “Big Gal” and “Andy”

* What scheme does Charlotte Flair have in store for Bayley?

