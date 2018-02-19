|
Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix with the final hype for Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.
By Marc Middleton
Feb 19, 2018 - 9:01:52 AM
Matches confirmed for tonight are six-woman action with Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Bayley. Tonight's main event will feature a Gauntlet Match with John Cena, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Elias, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:
* The seven Superstars who will compete in the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match to face off in a huge Gauntlet Match
* What will Braun Strowman break next?
* The Women’s Elimination Chamber Match participants will square off in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match
* Nia Jax brutalizes best friends en route to Asuka
* Are The Revival closing in on the Raw Tag Team Championships?
Stick with us throughout the day for RAW updates and join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage.
