|
|
|
|
Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Toyota Center in Houston with the fallout from last night's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.
|
Posted in:
WWE
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Fallout from Survivor Series, The Shield, Asuka, More
By Marc Middleton
Nov 20, 2017 - 9:57:03 AM
It's worth noting that Triple H and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar are not being advertised for tonight's show. No matches have been announced for tonight but we will keep you updated.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:
* Game on, fallout from Survivor Series main event
* What’s next for The Shield?
* Asuka proves she’s a survivor
* The Beast Incarnate makes SmackDown LIVE see red
* How will Alexa Bliss, The Miz and “The Bar” handle defeat to SmackDown LIVE?
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
WWE Tribute to the Troops Update, WrestleMania 34 On-Sale Highlights, Roman Reigns
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Fallout from Survivor Series, The Shield, Asuka, More
Asuka and Others React to Match, Braun Strowman Warning (Video), Next WWE NXT Takeover
Paul Heyman Gives Big Praise to AJ Styles After WWE Survivor Series (Video)
Daniel Bryan - The Miz Video, The Usos Say They Are The Best, Natalya on Charlotte
Braun Strowman on Attacking Triple H, Alexa Bliss Video, Baron Corbin and The Miz
What Happened After WWE Survivor Series with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon? (Videos)
Team RAW Wins Survivor Series, Women's Team Argues (Video), WWE Thanks Network Viewers
The Shield Celebrates (Video), Reactions to Enzo Amore's Win, Kevin Owens Pre-Show Note
Enzo Amore Has Segment Planned for RAW (Video), Jinder Mahal to Get His Rematch, Celebs Backstage