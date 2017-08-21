|
Tonight's post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW will take place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn with the fallout from last night's big event.
|
WWE
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Fallout from SummerSlam, New Champions, More
By Marc Middleton
Aug 21, 2017 - 8:36:34 AM
WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is not being advertised for tonight's show but he's rumored to appear after the Barclays Center announced him last week but quickly deleted their social media posts. No matches have been announced for tonight but we should hear from new RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks, new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville and new RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:
* The legend of The Beast lives on
* Will Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose be able to function cohesively as Raw Tag Team Champions?
* Will Titus Worldwide get Akira Tozawa a hasty rematch?
* The Demon reigns over The New Face of Fear
* Sasha Banks withstands “Five Feet of Fury”
Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for live RAW coverage, news and notes.
