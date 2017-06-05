LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Extreme Rules Fallout, Kurt Angle - Corey Graves, More
By Marc Middleton
Jun 5, 2017 - 12:01:19 PM
Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza from Wilkes-Barre, PA with the fallout from last night's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

No matches have been announced for tonight but new WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz has promised a big celebration for last night's win over Dean Ambrose.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* Can Samoa Joe conquer The Beast Incarnate?

* Cesaro & Sheamus take The Hardy Boyz to the Extreme

* What’s next for Alexa Bliss?

* The Miz's Intercontinental Championship "comeback tour" begins

* What dirt did Corey Graves have on Kurt Angle?

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Extreme Rules Fallout, Kurt Angle - Corey Graves, More

  • Brie Training for Return (Video), Charlotte and Renee Young Film, Cameron Talks WWE Future

  • Matt Hardy on Losing at Extreme Rules, Note on the Betting Odds, The Miz and Maryse Video

  • Samoa Joe Sends Message to Brock Lesnar, Talks Preparing for The Beast, More (Video)

  • Alexa Bliss on Defeating Bayley, The Miz to Celebrate, Cesaro and Sheamus Video

  • News on The Miz Winning the WWE IC Title, Rich Swann and Sasha Banks Video, MLB Stars Dress Up

  • Austin Aries on Another Loss to Neville, WWE Extreme Rules Attendance, Opener

  • WWE Universal Title Match Announced, First WWE Great Balls of Fire Promo

  • New RAW Tag Team Champions Crowned at WWE Extreme Rules (Photos, Videos)

  • New WWE Intercontinental Champion Crowned at Extreme Rules (Videos, Photos)




    		•