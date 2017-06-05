|
Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza from Wilkes-Barre, PA with the fallout from last night's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.
Posted in:
WWE
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Extreme Rules Fallout, Kurt Angle - Corey Graves, More
By Marc Middleton
Jun 5, 2017 - 12:01:19 PM
No matches have been announced for tonight but new WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz has promised a big celebration for last night's win over Dean Ambrose.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:
* Can Samoa Joe conquer The Beast Incarnate?
* Cesaro & Sheamus take The Hardy Boyz to the Extreme
* What’s next for Alexa Bliss?
* The Miz's Intercontinental Championship "comeback tour" begins
* What dirt did Corey Graves have on Kurt Angle?
