Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa as the Road to WrestleMania 34 continues.
WWE
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match, John Cena, More
By Marc Middleton
Feb 5, 2018 - 11:05:18 AM
The only match confirmed for tonight is Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. John Cena is advertised for tonight's RAW but there's no word yet on who he might be wrestling.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:
* Reigns battles Wyatt in Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match
* Which Superstars will compete in the first-ever Women’s Elimination Chamber Match?
* What’s next for The Miz?
* The Bar is raised
* “Top Guys” finally live up to their nickname
Stick with us throughout the day for RAW updates and join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage.
