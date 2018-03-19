|
Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as the Road to WrestleMania 34 continues.
By Marc Middleton
Mar 19, 2018 - 10:08:01 AM
Tonight's show will feature the airing of The Ultimate Deletion between Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt, plus Asuka vs. RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax in a non-title match. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is also scheduled for tonight.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:
* Who will claim victory in The Ultimate Deletion?
* Brock Lesnar finally emerges
* Asuka puts her streak on the line against Alexa Bliss
* Will Braun Strowman take on The Bar at WrestleMania?
Stick with us throughout the day for RAW updates and join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage.
