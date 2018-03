Big Update on Braun Strowman's WrestleMania Segment, WWE Legend to Wrestle at WM, Vince McMahon Giving More Power to Triple H, WWE Brand Change Plans Leaked, Alexa Bliss Heat with Another RAW Superstar, Must See New Nikki Bella & Lana Bikini Photos, More

Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as the Road to WrestleMania 34 continues.Tonight's show will feature the airing of The Ultimate Deletion between Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt, plus Asuka vs. RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax in a non-title match. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is also scheduled for tonight.WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:* Who will claim victory in The Ultimate Deletion?* Brock Lesnar finally emerges* Asuka puts her streak on the line against Alexa Bliss* Will Braun Strowman take on The Bar at WrestleMania?Stick with us throughout the day for RAW updates and join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage.