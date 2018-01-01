|
The first WWE RAW of 2018 will take place tonight from the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida with an appearance by WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.
Posted in:
WWE
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Brock Lesnar, Two Title Matches, Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan, More
By Marc Middleton
Jan 1, 2018 - 11:23:56 AM
Tonight's show will also feature WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore defending against Cedric Alexander and WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns defending against Samoa Joe. Reigns will lose the title if he's disqualified. No other matches have been announced for tonight.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's New Year's edition of RAW:
* The Beast is back for 2018’s first Raw
* Cedric Alexander challenges Enzo Amore for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship
* Can Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan coexist as tag team partners?
* Who will face Hideo Itami next?
* Will new Superstars declare for the Royal Rumble Matches?
* Roman Reigns defends the Intercontinental Championship against Samoa Joe, with a catch
Stick with us throughout the day for RAW updates and join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage.
Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
