Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit as the Road to WrestleMania 34 continues.
Posted in:
WWE
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Braun Strowman, More
By Marc Middleton
Mar 12, 2018 - 9:32:00 AM
No matches have been announced for tonight but WWE has confirmed that Roman Reigns will face off with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in the ring.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:
* The Big Dog and the “entitled” Universal Champion meet face-to-face
* Can Bayley and Sasha Banks mend their fractured friendship?
* Braun Strowman is a Monster Among Men and a Maestro Among Monsters
* Will Ronda Rousey regret putting her hands on Stephanie McMahon?
* When will “The Ultimate Deletion” take place?
Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's show and join us at 8pm EST for live coverage.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Braun Strowman, More
