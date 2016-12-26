LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Bayley - Charlotte, Chris Jericho's Fear of Heights, More
By Marc Middleton
Dec 26, 2016 - 12:25:12 PM
The final WWE RAW of 2016 takes place tonight from the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

No matches have been announced for tonight but the build for January's Royal Rumble pay-per-view should pick up. WWE has been teasing Rusev and Jinder Mahal vs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass for tonight.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* Who will face Braun Strowman’s wrath?

* Can Chris Jericho overcome his fear of heights before Royal Rumble?

* Is Bayley our next Raw Women’s Champion?

* Will Neville’s callous new attitude continue to pay off?

* How will Enzo Amore & Big Cass retaliate against Rusev and Jinder Mahal?

