Tonight's WWE RAW will be one of the biggest episodes in company history as they celebrate 25 years of WWE's flagship show. RAW will take place from two New York City locations tonight - the Manhattan Center's Grand Ballroom and the Barclays Center in Houston.
Posted in:
WWE
News for Tonight's Huge WWE RAW 25th Anniversary Show
By Marc Middleton
Jan 22, 2018 - 9:30:23 AM
Confirmed for tonight's show is WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns vs. The Miz with the title on the line. That match will take place in Brooklyn. We also know that WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler will call some matches from the Manhattan Center.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:
* Roman Reigns defends the Intercontinental Championship against The Miz
* WWE Legends take over Monday Night Raw
* John Cena and SmackDown LIVE Superstars drop by Team Red
* How will Brock Lesnar and Kane respond to Braun Strowman?
* History in the making: the Women's Royal Rumble
Below is a list of names scheduled to appear tonight, including SmackDown Superstars:
* SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan
* SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon
* WWE Champion AJ Styles
* SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos
* The New Day
* Randy Orton
* Jinder Mahal
* Natalya
* MVP
* William Regal
* Harvey Wippleman
* WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel
* Lilian Garcia
* Jonathan Coachman
* Mark Henry
* Christian
* The Hardys
* WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus
* Chris Jericho
* The Brooklyn Brawler
* WWE Hall of Famer Jackie Moore
* Terri Runnels
* Torrie Wilson
* Maria Kanellis
* Michelle McCool
* Kelly Kelly
* WWE Hall of Famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund
* Eric Bischoff
* WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long
* WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather
* Brother Love
* The Boogeyman
* WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter
* John Laurinaitis
* Sean "X-Pac" Waltman
* WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase
* Free agent John Cena
* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar
* The Undertaker
* WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler
* WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall
* WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair
* The Bella Twins
* JBL and WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons
* The Dudley Boyz
* WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin
* DX: WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Triple H and The New Age Outlaws
