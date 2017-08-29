News, Photos and Videos from Day 1 of the WWE NXT Combine

|
Day 1 of the 2017 WWE NXT Combine was held on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Bianca Belair and Ember Moon were the standout female talents while Tino Sabbatelli and Montez Ford were the top male talents. Below is WWE's official announcement on Day 1 results plus some photos & videos from social media:
Posted in:
WWE
By Marc Middleton
Aug 31, 2017 - 1:02:40 AM
NXT Combine Day 1 results
As the elite athletes of the WWE Performance Center move on to Day 2 of the NXT Combine, check out results from the first day’s events below, featuring the top-three male and female performers in each category.
10-Yard Reverse Ground Start Sprint
Women:
Ember Moon – 2.25 seconds
Bianca Belair – 2.38 seconds
Liv Morgan/Peyton Royce – 2.44 seconds (Tie)
Men:
Tino Sabbatelli – 1.96 seconds
Montez Ford – 2.13 seconds
Demitrius Bronson – 2.15 seconds
Standing Broad Jump
Women:
Bianca Belair – 8 feet, 7 inches
Jessie Elaban – 8 feet, 6 inches
Ember Moon/Mandy Rose – 8 feet, 1 inch (Tie)
Men:
Montez Ford – 11 feet, 2 inches
Tino Sabbatelli – 10 feet, 3 inches
Babatunde Aiyegbusi/Big Boa – 9 feet, 9 inches (Tie)
Overhead Medicine Ball Toss (10 lb. medicine ball for women, 20 lb. medicine ball for men)
Women:
Bianca Belair – 38 feet, 10 inches
Ember Moon – 35 feet, 8 inches
Rhea Ripley – 35 feet, 7 inches
Men:
Tino Sabbatelli – 51 feet, 10 inches
Babatunde Aiyegbusi – 47 feet, 2 inches
Demitrius Bronson – 45 feet
1,000-Meter Row
Women:
Bianca Belair – 3:29
Reina González – 3:30
Rhea Ripley – 3:43
Men:
Babatunde Aiyegbusi – 2:56
Demitrius Bronson – 2:58
No Way Jose – 3:00
