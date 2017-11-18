





News On Drew McIntyre

Nov 18, 2017 - 10:51:14 PM



By Andrew Thompson Nov 18, 2017 - 10:51:14 PM



I dont normally do this on here but i just watch the #NXTTakeOver Championship match, looked to me like @DMcIntyreWWE might've torn his bicep on the finish as he held the rope. Could separation in base of his Bicep. Been there, it sucks for Drew. head up brother. — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) November 19, 2017



Tonight in the NXT Championship match, Drew McIntyre may have suffered an injury. McIntyre did indeed lose the NXT Championship to Andrade "Cien" Almas and PWInsider is reporting that a trainer had to help Drew exit the ring and lead him into the back. McIntyre was said to have been favoring his left arm and shoulder as he was walking up the entrance ramp.Former WWE commentator/wrestler Taz, said that he noticed that Drew McIntyre may have torn his bicep as he held on to the ropes at the end of the match. There is no further updates on Drew McIntyre, but there will be more to come here on L.O.P.