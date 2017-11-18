News On Drew McIntyre

|
Tonight in the NXT Championship match, Drew McIntyre may have suffered an injury. McIntyre did indeed lose the NXT Championship to Andrade "Cien" Almas and PWInsider is reporting that a trainer had to help Drew exit the ring and lead him into the back. McIntyre was said to have been favoring his left arm and shoulder as he was walking up the entrance ramp.
Former WWE commentator/wrestler Taz, said that he noticed that Drew McIntyre may have torn his bicep as he held on to the ropes at the end of the match. There is no further updates on Drew McIntyre, but there will be more to come here on L.O.P.
