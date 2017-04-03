LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
New WWE Universal Champion Crowned at WrestleMania 33 (Photos, Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Apr 3, 2017 - 1:23:06 AM
Brock Lesnar defeated Bill Goldberg to become the new WWE Universal Champion at Sunday's WrestleMania 33 event in Orlando. The match saw Lesnar take Goldberg to Suplex City 10 times.

This is Lesnar's first run with the Universal Title. Goldberg won the title back on March 5th at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view with a win over Kevin Owens.

Below are photos and videos from Sunday's match:


































