LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
New WWE United States Champion Crowned on Tonight's SmackDown (Photos, Video)
By Marc Middleton
Jul 25, 2017 - 10:10:04 PM
AJ Styles is the new WWE United States Champion after defeating Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho in the Triple Threat main event of tonight's WWE SmackDown from Richmond, VA.

Styles is now a two-time WWE US Champion. Owens just won the title from AJ two days ago at the WWE Battleground pay-per-view. AJ's first US Title reign came earlier this month with a surprise win over Owens at the Madison Square Garden live event.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's main event:


































Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • New WWE United States Champion Crowned on Tonight's SmackDown (Photos, Video)

  • Big Main Event on Next Week's SmackDown to Determine WWE SummerSlam Opponent for Jinder Mahal

  • Chris Jericho Makes His Return on Tonight's WWE SmackDown (Video, Photos)

  • More on Plans for Tonight's WWE SmackDown, Steve Austin Films Show (Photo), Aiden English

  • Milestone for WWE RAW Superstar, Nikki Bella on SummerSlam Rumors (Video), WWE Stock

  • WWE RAW Viewership with Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. The Miztourage In the Main Event

  • Battleground Rematch at SmackDown?, WWE RAW Top 10, Goldust on Finn Balor

  • WWE RAW Social Score, James Ellsworth Milestone, Corey Graves on Working Commentary

  • Finn Balor Comments on Bray Wyatt (Video), Fans on Next Week's Triple Threat, WWE - SO

  • The Rock on Nia Jax's WWE Progress, Bayley Post-RAW Promo, Wale - Corey Graves




    		•