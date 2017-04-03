New WWE United States Champion Crowned at WrestleMania 33 (Photos, Videos)

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Kevin Owens defeated Chris Jericho to become the new WWE United States Champion at Sunday's WrestleMania 33 event in Orlando.This is Owens' first run with the United States Title. Jericho won the title back on the January 9th RAW in a Handicap Match that saw he and Owens defeat Roman Reigns.Below are photos and videos from the match at WrestleMania: