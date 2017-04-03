LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
New WWE United States Champion Crowned at WrestleMania 33 (Photos, Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Apr 3, 2017 - 12:15:22 AM
Kevin Owens defeated Chris Jericho to become the new WWE United States Champion at Sunday's WrestleMania 33 event in Orlando.

This is Owens' first run with the United States Title. Jericho won the title back on the January 9th RAW in a Handicap Match that saw he and Owens defeat Roman Reigns.

Below are photos and videos from the match at WrestleMania:




















































