LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
New WWE United States Champion Crowned at Hell In a Cell (Photos)
By Marc Middleton
Oct 8, 2017 - 9:49:09 PM
Baron Corbin defeated AJ Styles and Tye Dillinger in a Triple Threat at tonight's WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view to become the new WWE United States Champion. Dillinger was just added to the match during tonight's Kickoff pre-show.

This is Corbin's first title reign with WWE. Styles won the title back on the July 25th SmackDown episode.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change in Detroit:

























Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Big Heel Turn In the Main Event of WWE Hell In a Cell (Photos)

  • New WWE United States Champion Crowned at Hell In a Cell (Photos)

  • Title Change In the WWE Hell In a Cell Opener Tonight (Photos)

  • WWE Hell In a Cell Pre-show Video, Shane McMahon's Custom Sneakers, Cell Photos

  • Kevin Owens Hypes Tonight's Main Event, Rusev on Randy Orton (Video), Shinsuke Nakamura

  • Change Announced for Tonight's WWE United States Title Match at HIAC

  • The Hype Bros Hype Match (Video), Dolph Ziggler on Bobby Roode (Video), Jinder Mahal

  • WWE Posts Rare HIAC Match (Video), Charlotte - HIAC Note, Jinder Mahal - Shinsuke Nakamura

  • Rusev on Randy Orton (Video), Darren Young Works as a Heel, Natalya on Shayna Baszler

  • WWE Halloween Shoot Previews, Fans on HIAC Combatants, Cesaro Games After Injury



    		•