New WWE United States Champion Crowned at Hell In a Cell (Photos)

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Baron Corbin defeated AJ Styles and Tye Dillinger in a Triple Threat at tonight's WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view to become the new WWE United States Champion. Dillinger was just added to the match during tonight's Kickoff pre-show.This is Corbin's first title reign with WWE. Styles won the title back on the July 25th SmackDown episode.Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change in Detroit:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here