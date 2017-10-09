|
|
|
|
- Below is video of new WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin talking to Renee Young and Peter Rosenberg on Talking Smack after his big win at Hell In a Cell last night. Corbin talks about how he's now laughing in the face of the keyboard warriors. Corbin says he's not handing out any title shots to those in the locker room, they need to earn a shot if they want it. Corbin says he doesn't respect anybody in the back because he's the champ and he's going to do what he wants, which has worked out pretty well for him.
|
Posted in:
WWE
New WWE TLC Promo, Baron Corbin on Not Respecting Others (Video), Natalya - Becky Lynch
By Marc Middleton
Oct 9, 2017 - 9:20:19 AM
- Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya had this Twitter exchange about Natalya retaining the title over Charlotte Flair via disqualification at Hell In a Cell last night:
- Below is a new promo for the October 22nd WWE TLC pay-per-view:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Big Six-Man Match Announced for WWE TLC
*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 10/9/17
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match Announced for TLC
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - TLC Hype, MizTV, Kalisto, Mickie James, More
Xavier Woods Shows Off Back Marks from TLC, AJ Styles' US Title Rematch, Eva Marie
Kevin Owens Posts Sami Zayn Photo, Xavier Woods on Letting Everyone Down, WWE Top 10
AJ Styles on Sami Zayn - Shane McMahon, The Usos on Recent Praise, Fans on HIAC
New WWE TLC Promo, Baron Corbin on Not Respecting Others (Video), Natalya - Becky Lynch
Kofi Kingston Reacts to HIAC (Video), Kurt Angle's KFC Commercial, Natalya
WWE Posts Shane McMahon Update, Jinder Mahal on His HIAC Win, Bobby Roode