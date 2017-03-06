LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
New WWE Ride Along Tonight, Former NFL Player Makes WWE NXT Live Debut, Cedric Alexander
By Marc Middleton
Mar 6, 2017 - 12:02:46 AM
- Cedric Alexander plays X-Men and Mortal Kombat with Xavier Woods in this new video from Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel:



- A new episode of WWE Ride Along will premiere on the WWE Network after tonight's RAW goes off the air. The episode will feature Sami Zayn, Neville, Seth Rollins and Cesaro. Below is the description:

"Things go awry as Sami Zayn and Neville lose their way, while Seth Rollins loses his luggage on a road trip with Cesaro to Philadelphia."

- Former NFL player Demitrius Bronson made his WWE NXT live event debut at this weekend's show in Crystal River, FL. He teamed with HoHo Lun and lost to NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain. The former Seattle Seahawks running back used the name Mr. Bronson. He can be seen on the right in the photo below:





Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Goldberg Talks WWE Universal Title Win, Facing Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 (Video)

  • WWE Fastlane Main Event Note, Backstage Photo of Goldberg, WrestleMania 33 Promo

  • Charlotte's Streak Ends, Big Show Talks Fastlane (Video), WWE Ride Along Preview for Tonight

  • Cruiserweight Title Match on RAW (Video), Braun Strowman's Fastlane Loss, Fans on Fastlane

  • Nia Jax Note from WWE Fastlane, Samoa Joe Talks Mission Statement (Video), John Cena

  • WWE Fastlane Opening Video, Samoa Joe's Main Roster PPV Debut, SmackDown Promo

  • Samoa Joe to Reveal WrestleMania 33 Plans Soon, Seth Rollins Segment Set for RAW

  • More on Kurt Angle's WWE Interview, Titus O'Neil on Jack Swagger, John Cena - Nintendo

  • New WWE Ride Along Tonight, Former NFL Player Makes WWE NXT Live Debut, Cedric Alexander

  • Big Title Change at WWE Fastlane Tonight, WrestleMania 33 Title Match Note (Photos, Video)




    		•