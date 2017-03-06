Posted in: WWE New WWE Ride Along Tonight, Former NFL Player Makes WWE NXT Live Debut, Cedric Alexander
By Marc Middleton
Mar 6, 2017 - 12:02:46 AM
- Cedric Alexander plays X-Men and Mortal Kombat with Xavier Woods in this new video from Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel:
- A new episode of WWE Ride Along will premiere on the WWE Network after tonight's RAW goes off the air. The episode will feature Sami Zayn, Neville, Seth Rollins and Cesaro. Below is the description:
"Things go awry as Sami Zayn and Neville lose their way, while Seth Rollins loses his luggage on a road trip with Cesaro to Philadelphia."
- Former NFL player Demitrius Bronson made his WWE NXT live event debut at this weekend's show in Crystal River, FL. He teamed with HoHo Lun and lost to NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain. The former Seattle Seahawks running back used the name Mr. Bronson. He can be seen on the right in the photo below: