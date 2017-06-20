New WWE RAW Stable Formed (Video), Michelle McCool's Daughter on Roman Reigns, Fans on RAW

Watching "boom boom" when Roman's music hit (before he came out).....K: "booo.....daddy say BOO, he beat you!!! Next time just punch him in the face, kick him between the eyes then use your muscles to hold him down to count to 3! If he tries to move, just push him back down. Seriously, that's all you have to do. Ok, daddy?!" 👊🏼🤣#justlikethat

