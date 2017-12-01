LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
New WWE Network Show Revealed, Sting Pranks Fan (Video), Mick Foley Inspired Burger
By Marc Middleton
Dec 1, 2017 - 12:21:54 PM
- Below is video of WWE Hall of Famer Sting in a prank segment on a recent episode of Disney's "Walk the Prank" show:



- WWE Network will premiere a new "Straight to the Source" series with host Corey Graves in December.

- The "Grill Em All" restaurant near Philadelphia has a new burger inspired by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. You can see the creation below:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Trailer for HBO's Andre the Giant Doc, The Riott Squad's First Shoot, Kurt Angle

  • Enzo Amore Trains In Venice (Photos), Lana - Nia Jax Bonus Scene, Fans on New Stables

  • Shaul Guerrero Getting Back Into Wrestling, The Street Profits' Pick of the Week, The Undertaker

  • Finn Balor Posts WWE Universal Title Match Meme, WWE on Kane - Braun Strowman, The Rock

  • New WWE Network Show Revealed, Sting Pranks Fan (Video), Mick Foley Inspired Burger

  • WWE Star Hosting Christmas Benefit, Alexa Bliss - List This, Fans on Triple H vs. Jinder Mahal

  • Significant Change Made to Qualifying for WWE NXT Title Match at Takeover?

  • WWE Network Collections for Monday, Rob Gronkowski on The Hype Bros (Video), Tyler Breeze

  • RAW 25th Anniversary DVD Updates, Goldberg Films TV Show (Photos), Hideo Itami

  • WWE Hall of Famer Set for TTTT, Jinder Mahal vs. Triple H Promo, The Riott Squad



    		•