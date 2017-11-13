|
|
|
|
- Below is new video of The New Day pranking fans before hulking up and rocking out at the recent WWE live event in Leipzig, Germany:
|
Posted in:
WWE
New WWE Network Series to Premiere, WrestleMania 34 Pre-Sale Update, The New Day
By Marc Middleton
Nov 13, 2017 - 6:22:35 PM
- WWE Network has confirmed that the new WWE 365 series will premiere after Sunday's WWE Survivor Series goes off the air. The first episode will focus on Kevin Owens. Below is the synopsis:
"Witness the triumphs, struggles and everything in between as WWE cameras chronicle one year in the life of a WWE Superstar."
- "TWEETS" is a new Ticketmaster pre-sale code for WrestleMania 34 tickets going on sale this Wednesday at 11am. WWE tweeted:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Triple H Added to WWE Survivor Series Match, Updated Card for Sunday
Title Match Moved to WWE Survivor Series Kickoff, Six-Man Official, Updated Card
The New Day Accepts Challenge, Heath Slater on Main Event, WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames"
Final Spot for Team RAW at WWE Survivor Series, Updated Card
Baron Corbin on The Miz (Video), John Cena Trains (Video), SmackDown Social
AJ Styles on Brock Lesnar (Video), James Ellworth Beat Up Again (Video), Charlotte
Kurt Angle Remembers Eddie Guerrero, More on the WrestleMania 34 On-Sale Party, Eva Marie
The Miz on Baron Corbin (Video), More WWE 24 Clips for Tonight's Premiere, WWE Stock
Jack Swagger Announces Bellator Deal (Video), More WrestleMania 34 Pre-Sale Codes, Bellas
WWE NXT Superstar In a Movie, Photos from Sheamus Signing, More on Tonight's RAW