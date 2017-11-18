New WWE NXT Women's Champion Determined at "Takeover: WarGames" (Photos, Videos)

Recovering is going to be a CHALLENGE for @NikkiCrossWWE right about now... #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/LnJZKK5oR8 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 19, 2017

Ember Moon defeated Kairi Sane, Peyton Royce and Nikki Cross at tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" event to capture the vacant NXT Women's Title. She was presented the title by former champion Asuka and NXT General Manager William Regal after the match.This is Ember's first title run in NXT. The title has been vacant ever since the undefeated Asuka relinquished the title back in the summer before her main roster call-up to RAW.Below are photos and videos from tonight's Fatal 4 Way: