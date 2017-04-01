|
New WWE NXT Title Belts To Be Revealed at Takeover Tonight
By Marc Middleton
Apr 1, 2017 - 1:34:09 PM
In the video above from today's WrestleMania 33 Axxess, WWE NXT General Manager William Regal announces that new title belts will be revealed at NXT "Takeover: Orlando" tonight.
Below is the card for tonight:
NXT Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode
NXT Women's Title Match
Ember Moon vs. Asuka
Triple Threat Elimination Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles
Dash & Dawson vs. Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Authors of Pain
Aleister Black vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas
Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong, No Way Jose and Ruby Riot vs. Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe and Nikki Cross
