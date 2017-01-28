New WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Crowned at "Takeover: San Antonio" (Photos)

The commands of @PaulElleringWWE echo from ringside as the #AuthorsOfPain write a new chapter at the expense of #DIY... #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/IYNQxPAh9A — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 29, 2017

Give a round of applause for your NEW @WWENXT Champions.... AUTHORS OF PAIN!!!!!!!! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/t6cqiwiY8F — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2017

The Authors of Pain defeated Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa to become the new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions at tonight's "Takeover: San Antonio" event.This is the first reign for Akem and Rezar, who are managed by WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering. DIY just won the titles back on November 19th at "Takeover: Toronto" after defeating The Revival.Below are photos and video from tonight: