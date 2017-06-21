LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
New WWE NXT Ring Name, John Cena Takes Questions from New Yorkers (Video), James Ellsworth
By Marc Middleton
Jun 21, 2017 - 10:39:23 PM
- Vanity Fair posted this video of John Cena answering questions from New Yorkers on the street. When asked if he likes being a celebrity, Cena says he doesn't consider himself one, he's just a normal dude from Westbury, MA trying to figure everything out. Cena also says his current man crush is comedian Kevin Hart.



- The former Kimber Lee (Kimberly Frankele) is now using the name Abbey Laith in WWE NXT. She has been confirmed for the upcoming Mae Young Classic tournament.

- As noted, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan has banned James Ellsworth from the women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match set for next Tuesday's SmackDown. Ellsworth has been tweeting on the ban and Bryan forcing Carmella to relinquish her MITB briefcase. Below are some of this tweets:
















