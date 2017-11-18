LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
New WWE NXT Champion Crowned at Takeover Tonight (Photos, Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Nov 18, 2017 - 9:30:55 PM
Andrade "Cien" Almas defeated Drew McIntyre to become the new WWE NXT Champion at tonight's "Takeover: WarGames" event from the Toyota Center in Houston. The upset win saw interference from Zelina Vega several times.

This is Almas' first title run with WWE. Drew just won the title back in August at NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" by defeating Bobby Roode.

