New WWE NXT Champion Crowned at Takeover Tonight (Photos, Videos)

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Andrade "Cien" Almas defeated Drew McIntyre to become the new WWE NXT Champion at tonight's "Takeover: WarGames" event from the Toyota Center in Houston. The upset win saw interference from Zelina Vega several times.This is Almas' first title run with WWE. Drew just won the title back in August at NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" by defeating Bobby Roode.Below are photos and videos from tonight's big title change:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here