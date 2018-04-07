New WWE NXT Champion Crowned at Takeover Tonight (Photos, Video)

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

Aleister Black became the new WWE NXT Champion by defeating Andrade "Cien" Almas at tonight's NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" event from the Smoothie King Center.This is Black's first title reign since starting with NXT in the fall of 2016. Almas won the title back in November 2017 after defeating Drew McIntyre at the "Takeover: WarGames" event.Below are photos and videos from tonight's big title change: