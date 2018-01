New WWE Mayhem Promo, Dana Brooke Wants Royal Rumble Spot, WWE Stock Down

📝As a statistician I have done the #’s, & I believe there is some openings in the #WomensRoyalRumble for me 2 take place in it! #wwe @WWE #playtimeisover #TitusWorldwide pic.twitter.com/jNdtWn91oi — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) January 11, 2018

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Below is another new promo for the WWE Mayhem mobile game, featuring Kofi Kingston of The New Day:- WWE stock was down 0.22% today, closing at $31.80 per share. Today's high was $32.36 and the low was $31.78.- Dana Brooke is hoping for a spot in the first-ever women's Royal Rumble later this month. The Titus Worldwide member tweeted the following today:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here