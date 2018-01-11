LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
New WWE Mayhem Promo, Dana Brooke Wants Royal Rumble Spot, WWE Stock Down
By Marc Middleton
Jan 11, 2018 - 5:02:53 PM
- Below is another new promo for the WWE Mayhem mobile game, featuring Kofi Kingston of The New Day:



- WWE stock was down 0.22% today, closing at $31.80 per share. Today's high was $32.36 and the low was $31.78.

- Dana Brooke is hoping for a spot in the first-ever women's Royal Rumble later this month. The Titus Worldwide member tweeted the following today:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Cryptic Tweet from WWE NXT Superstar, Fans on MMC Teams, Rare Kevin Owens Indie Video

  • More Details on John Cena's New Projects with Nickelodeon, Cena Comments

  • New WWE Mayhem Promo, Dana Brooke Wants Royal Rumble Spot, WWE Stock Down

  • Big Drop In Viewership for This Week's Total Divas Episode

  • WWE Announces Mixed Match Challenge Brackets (Video, Photo)

  • Vince McMahon on MLK, Another Name Set for WWE RAW 25th Anniversary Episode, Sheamus

  • Triple H Talks About WWE Having Negotiations with Ronda Rousey

  • Charlotte Accepts Challenge, New WWE Unboxed Video, WWE NXT VIP Packages Announced

  • Video: John Cena's Big Announcements Revealed

  • Updates on the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Class and Ceremony



    		•