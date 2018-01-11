|
|
|
|
- Below is another new promo for the WWE Mayhem mobile game, featuring Kofi Kingston of The New Day:
|
Posted in:
WWE
New WWE Mayhem Promo, Dana Brooke Wants Royal Rumble Spot, WWE Stock Down
By Marc Middleton
Jan 11, 2018 - 5:02:53 PM
- WWE stock was down 0.22% today, closing at $31.80 per share. Today's high was $32.36 and the low was $31.78.
- Dana Brooke is hoping for a spot in the first-ever women's Royal Rumble later this month. The Titus Worldwide member tweeted the following today:

