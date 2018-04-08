New WWE Intercontinental Champion Crowned at WrestleMania, Grand Slam Update (Photos, Video)

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor and former champion The Miz in a Triple Threat to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion at tonight's WrestleMania 34 event from New Orleans.Rollins is now a Grand Slam Champion as he begins his first reign with the IC Title. Miz won the title back at the RAW 25th Anniversary special on January 22nd by defeating Roman Reigns.