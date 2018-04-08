New WWE Intercontinental Champion Crowned at WrestleMania, Grand Slam Update (Photos, Video)

|
Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor and former champion The Miz in a Triple Threat to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion at tonight's WrestleMania 34 event from New Orleans.
By Marc Middleton
Apr 8, 2018 - 7:35:42 PM
Rollins is now a Grand Slam Champion as he begins his first reign with the IC Title. Miz won the title back at the RAW 25th Anniversary special on January 22nd by defeating Roman Reigns.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's match, which was the WrestleMania 34 opening match:
